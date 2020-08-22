Drought watch issued for neighboring counties

HARRISBURG – Some neighboring counties are included in a list of 16 counties that are part of a drought watch, issued by the Department of Environmental Protection. Juniata, Mifflin, Perry and Centre Counties are included on the list along with several others.

Residents in those counties are asked to reduce their individual water use by 5 percent daily. The DEP makes drought watch declarations based on stream flow and groundwater level data, precipitation levels and soil moisture. All water suppliers in the counties under a drought watch are told to monitor their water supplies and be prepared by updating their drought contingency plans.

National Weather Service 90-day rainfall averages show a five inch rainfall deficit for those counties. Our area has about a three inch rainfall deficit for the last 90-days. Find more detailed information at www.dep.pa.gov/drought.