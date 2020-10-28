Drought watch issued for Columbia County

HARRISBURG – Drought watches continue to be issued in our region. The state DEP announced Wednesday Columbia County has been added to the list of counties on a drought watch. The DEP says drought watch county consumers are asked to reduce their individual water use 5-10 percent, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day. Water supplies in those counties continue to be notified as well.

There are now 30 counties under a drought watch, including all other Valley counties – Northumberland, Union, Snyder and Montour.

Clinton, McKean and Potter counties are on a drought warning.