HARRISBURG— Several Pennsylvania counties have had drought restrictions lifted, but none around here. The Commonwealth Drought Task Force lifted the drought watch for ten counties Tuesday. Twenty counties, including Union, Snyder, Northumberand, and Montour, remain on drought watch.

Three counties remain on drought warning: Clinton, McKean, and Potter.

Consumers on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use 5-10 percent, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.