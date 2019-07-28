State Police: Driver flees the scene of Snyder County accident

SELINSGROVE – State police are looking for the driver of a truck who crashed into a home in Snyder County Saturday. Troopers say the accident happened just after midnight on Saturday morning along Troxelville Road in Adams Township.

They say a Dodge Ram was traveling east on Troxelville Road, near Decker Road, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and went off the roadway. That’s when the truck hit the porch of a home at 5151 Troxelville Road, then hit a dirt embankment, and fled the scene. Police ask anyone with information to contact state troopers at Selinsgrove.