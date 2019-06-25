Driver cited after crashing into another vehicle

MIDDLEBURG – A Middleburg man had a minor injury after crashing into a slow moving vehicle in Franklin Township, Snyder County Monday morning. Selinsgrove state police say the accident occurred just after 8:30 a.m. along Route 104.

Troopers say a truck owned by a local municipality was driving slowly on Route 104 (with warning lights flashing). One car was going slowly behind that truck and then Donald Martz of Middleburg ran hit that vehicle. Martz suffered a minor injury but declined medical treatment. No one else was injured. Troopers say Martz was cited with a traffic violation.