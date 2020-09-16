Driver faces summary charges in crash that killed Selinsgrove man

SELINSGROVE— Summary charges have been filed against the driver of a truck that crossed a double-yellow line into the path of a motorcycle, killing a 52-year-old Snyder County man. Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch says 48-year-old Antonio Vazquez of York has been charged with four summary offenses in connection to that crash. The accident occurred on August 6 on Route 204. Dean Dorman of Selinsgrove died in that accident.