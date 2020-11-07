Drive-through veterans appreciation event on November 9th

HUMMELS WHARF — Gift bags, live music, and more… it’s all part of an event being organized to honor veterans in the Valley. State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver says her office, in coordination with the Susquehanna Valley Mall, local businesses, and other state and local elected officials, is hosting a Veterans Drive-Through Appreciation event next week.

“They will drive through, around to the back of the mall, a lined route of different businesses and emergency services personnel. At the end of that route will be their U.S. Congressman Fred Keller, their State Senator John Gordner, David Rowe and I will be there, and commissioners from Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties will be there,” Culver adds.

Culver says the contactless drive-through salute will include music from the group “Re-Creation,” gift bags for veterans, a free flu shot clinic, and signed appreciation certificates from local and state representatives. She says they will be following COVID-19 safety protocols and wanted to do something to honor veterans during these unprecedented times.

“You know our veterans are what we would consider ordinary people, people we’re at the grocery store with, people we go to church with, people that are our neighbors. But, to us, they are ordinary people doing really extraordinary things. So it’s really important, I think, that the veterans get to see that we do appreciate, everyday,” she said.

The drive-through veterans appreciation event will take place November 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. Veterans who wish to attend and others who wish to participate are asked to call Representative Culver’s office or register online at www.repculver.com.