Dr. Ryu: Opioid prescriptions down, behavioral health needs addressing

DANVILLE – Geisinger’s President/CEO says opioid prescriptions are beginning to decrease across the Valley, but related behavioral health issues still need to be addressed. Dr. Jaewon Ryu provided those updates during a community luncheon Monday in Danville.

When it comes to opioids, Dr. Ryu says one effective step taken is launching expanded medication assistant therapy program clinics, “We’ve been able to cut in half the rate of opioid prescriptions. The other is when we launched proven recovery, which is sort of a consistent way of elective procedures. In addition to that 50% reduction, we’ve been able to decrease the opioid prescribing by another 20% for those going through elective procedures here at Geisinger.”

Dr. Ryu says it also starts with getting more deeply into the community, which is part of Geisinger’s ongoing initiative of bringing healthcare to the people. He says Geisinger has already done so by reaching out to over a dozen Valley schools about bettering drug education and behavioral health, “That’s another indicator of the more we can take out into the communities, we think there’s a better shot at getting ahead of the problem. But the reality is, I think this is an epidemic that requires many, many smaller initiatives to each kind of bend the needle a little bit.”

At the same time, Dr. Ryu says overall behavioral health care needs a ‘gut job,’ “When I say we have to revamp our care model on this, I don’t think doing more of the same is going to solve this. If we want a different outcome, we’re going to have to look at different solutions to be part of the overall playbook.”

To start those efforts, Geisinger announced Dr. Justin Coffey has been hired as its new chair of behavioral health services. Addressing the needs of the Valley’s growing aging population was also a big topic. Dr. Ryu says Geisinger has launched many medication reform programs for those 65 and older, including a mail-order pharmacy, which addresses that only two-thirds of patients fill prescriptions. Geisinger has also started primary care redesign, which has resulted in physicians seeing two or three less patients per week, to allow older patients more time with their doctor.