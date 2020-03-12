Dr. Ricki Boyle now permanent Danville superintendent

DANVILLE – The Danville Area School District be taking the interim tag from its acting superintendent, making her the permanent hire. During Wednesday night’s school board meeting, the board approved the full time hire.

Dr. Ricki Boyle tells us she was approved as the new permanent superintendent by an 8-1 vote. Dr. Boyle tells us her contract is effective today through June 2023. She was hired at a salary of $140,000 a year. Dr. Boyle says he was pleased and relieved and she can move forward with caring for the district.

Dr. Boyle had been the interim superintendent since last March following the sudden resignation of former superintendent, Dr. Jason Bendle earlier that month. This is Dr. Boyle’s second stint with the district, having previously served as its director of student support services for 10 years.