Dr. Levine says state will stick to three-phase plan after Pfizer vaccine announcement

HARRISBURG – There’s still a few small steps to go before we start seeing any distribution of what looks like a successful vaccine from Pfizer.

Dr. Rachel Levine on what happens next now that the pharmaceutical company says its vaccine candidate is over 90% effective, “So the process will be that they will declare they are done with their studies. They will submit all of that to the FDA and the federal government, which will then go through a review process by the FDA and the CDC, etc. And so, our job comes when they say it’s done.”

Even when it is ready to be distributed, Dr. Levine says the state will stick to its three-phase plan. We last told you it prioritizes health-care personnel, front-line and emergency workers, and those working with vulnerable populations. Members of the public will be included in the third phase.

Dr. Levine says the Pfizer vaccine candidate might pose some challenges to hospitals because it has to stay very cold, “That’s the one that’s at -70-80 degrees centigrade, and it has to be kept on dry ice or ultra cold refrigeration units, so that’s going to pose its challenges, but we’ve already reached out to hospitals and health systems to be able to accomplish that.”

As for current mitigation, Dr. Levine was asked about any possible school closures due to the rapid rise of cases, but says the state doesn’t plan on school closures like the spring. Adjustments could be made in current school guidance, however.