Dr. Levine: Pennsylvania to Follow Updates from CDC on 7 or 10 day Quarantine

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says the state is about to implement the changes to the COVID-19 quarantine guidelines from the CDC, “We will be working to align our recommendations with the CDC’s recommendations. So, it’s not only for travel, it’s actually all quarantine so it will include people who are exposed.”

She says specific guidance at for the Commonwealth will be released soon. This week, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidelines from the standard 14-day quarantine it had been recommending, to a 7 or 10 day quarantine depending on one’s test results and symptoms.

If individuals do not develop symptoms, they need only quarantine for 10 days; if they test negative, that timeframe can be reduced to just one week. More information can be found at www.cdc.gov.