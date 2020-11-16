Dr. Levine: Nothing concrete yet from governors’ meeting

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf met with governors in the northeast region of the United States over the weekend as COVID-19 cases continue rising rapidly.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a conference call Monday those discussions are ongoing but, “We have a large list of states were we want people to not visit and then really caution our residents from visiting them. But if they’re going to visit, then we’d want people to consider quarantining or maybe consider getting a test…nothing concrete yet from those multi-state discussions.”

Pennsylvania has already updated its virus restrictions, such as capacity, hours and alcohol limitations at bars and restaurants. Since then, local municipalities have taken their own actions, including the City of Philadelphia and nearby areas implementing new restrictions Monday. Those include no indoor dining, no indoor gatherings and no visiting between households.

Dr. Levine says restriction decisions will continue to come locally, while it monitors community spread statewide, “We really support the authority of local communities to make decisions in their local areas according to mitigation for what they see in their communities.”

As of Monday, the Department of Health has 59 counties in the substantial category of community spread, including all Valley counties.