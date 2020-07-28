Dr. Levine calls on all Pennsylvanians to work towards tolerance and acceptance

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, addressed the multiple incidents of LGBTQ harassment, and specifically transphobia, that have been directed at her recently, including the controversial dunk tank from the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

Dr. Levine says these actions and comments impact many, “They are, in fact, hurting the thousands of LGBTQ Pennsylvanians who suffered directly from these current demonstrations of harassment. Your actions perpetuate the spirit of intolerance and discrimination against LGBTQ individuals, and specifically, transgender individuals.”

Dr. Levine says “we have not made progress unless we have all made progress”, and it is within this space that these acts of intolerance live, and where we need to continue to work against them, “I have no room in my heart for hatred and frankly, I do not have time for intolerance. My heart is full, with a burning desire to help people. And my time is full, with working towards protecting the public health of everyone in Pennsylvania from the impact of the global pandemic due to COVID-19.”

Dr. Levine then addressed “perpetrators of these actions,” saying that if an apology is sincere, she accepts it. But she says an apology is the beginning, not the end, of the conversation, “I call on you and all Pennsylvanians, to work towards a spirit of not just tolerance, but a spirit of acceptance and welcoming towards LGBTQ individuals. Our children are watching. They are watching what we do and they are watching how we act.”

Dr. Levine made these remarks at the beginning of her daily update on COVID-19 on Tuesday. Hear today’s remarks here.