Dr. Levine answers questions from WKOK on “the new normal”; AP PA Headlines, Features, & Sports

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The health secretary of Pennsylvania says people shouldn’t be expecting a quick return to their regular way of life even after pandemic restrictions begin to ease in some counties next month. Dr. Rachel Levine, asked by WKOK, how crowds and social distancing might mix in the months ahead in places such as restaurants, playgrounds and carnivals, forecast no quick end to “the new normal.” “I think that the idea — and the governor has spoken on this — that we’re going to go back exactly to how we were before, at least for the foreseeable future, is unlikely,” Levine said.

“I think there will be a new normal. But as the governor often says, Pennsylvanians are strong and resilient and we will get through this.” WKOK also asked earlier whether social distancing measures would continue during the summer, Levine said it was too soon to tell, citing the progressive easing of business closure and stay-at-home orders to begin May 8 in some counties. “It’s too early to decide what things will look like in the middle of the summer,” Levine said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State health officials on Saturday announced that a total of 1,537 deaths associated with the coronavirus have occurred in Pennsylvania. The department confirmed an additional 1,397 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to more than 40,000. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. Levine said it was clear that “there are many more people in Pennsylvania and in any state that have had COVID-19 than we exactly know of at this time, and that does influence the death rate.”

Although some areas have reported death rates closer to 1 in 100 rather than the much higher rates feared earlier, Levine noted that that range is “still 10 times the death rate that it is for influenza.” Levine said “a significant amount” of those who have died had preexisting conditions such as heart disease, hypertension, high blood pressure, and lung disease — particularly chronic obstructive pulmonary disease including emphysema and chronic bronchitis — as well as diabetes and kidney disease.

“The majority of deaths have been in seniors, the majority of deaths have been in patients in nursing homes,” Levine said. “Many of those patients have co-morbid conditions, sometimes clusters of co-morbid conditions, and that puts them at particular risk from contracting COVID-19 and from getting very ill and tragically passing away from COVID-19.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Workers supporting the food supply chain in some areas of eastern Pennsylvania will be eligible for priority COVID-19 testing at two sites, state officials said Saturday. The policy applies to workers ranging from farmers and seasonal laborers to food processing facility and warehouse workers, as well as grocery store employees who live or work in certain Montgomery, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Luzerne, Carbon, Monroe, Pike, Wayne, and Lackawanna are the counties, the state agriculture department said.

Adults with symptoms who work in agriculture or food supply and live or work in the affected counties will be able to get priority testing at the Montgomery County mass testing site or the federally funded site at the Mohegan Sun in Luzerne County. The testing comes at no cost as tests are run through Pennsylvania’s public laboratory system. Officials cited the designation of agriculture and the entire food supply chain as life sustaining, combined with coronavirus hot spots in Montgomery County and northeastern Pennsylvania, where many of Pennsylvania’s food processing facilities are located.

ATLANTA (AP) — As more states push to reopen their economies, many are falling short on one of the federal government’s essential criteria for doing so — having an efficient system to track people who have been physically near a person infected with the coronavirus. A review by The Associated Press finds a patchwork of systems around the U.S for conducting so-called contact tracing. The AP found that most states are scrambling to hire and train enough people to do the work. With few exceptions, the states reviewed by AP are going it alone. Most other countries take a national approach.

STAUNTON, Va. (AP) — Harold Reid, who sang bass for the Grammy-winning country group the Statler Brothers, has died after a long battle with kidney failure. He was 80. Debo Reid says his uncle died Friday in his hometown of Staunton, Virginia. Harold Reid was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. He was also a comedian. The Statler Brothers frequently sang backup for country icon Johnny Cash. Some of their biggest hits included 1965′s “Flowers on the Wall” and 1970′s “Bed of Rose’s.”

(AP) — The minor league pitcher whose career inspired the creation of Nuke LaLoosh in the movie “Bull Durham” has died. Steve Dalkowski died Sunday in New Britain, Connecticut. His sister says he had several pre-existing conditions that were complicated by COVID-19. Dalkowski never reached the major leagues but was said to have thrown well over 100 mph. Lack of control was his downfall. In one minor league season in 1960, he struck out 262 and walked 262. Steve Dalkowski was 80 years old.

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles addressed their need for speed in the NFL draft. After selecting TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick in the first round, the Eagles acquired wideout Marquise Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday and chose two other fast receivers. The Eagles picked Boise State’s John Hightower in the fifth round and Southern Mississippi’s Quez Watkins in the sixth round. The receivers will help remake a group that struggled last season, in part because of injuries. Carson Wentz led the Eagles to four straight wins in December and an NFC East title with mostly castoffs at receiver.

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver Marquise Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers. The teams flipped sixth-round picks with Philadelphia getting No. 210 and San Francisco receiving No. 190. Goodwin spent his first four seasons with Buffalo and past three in San Francisco. He has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 TDs in his career. Goodwin has been plagued by injuries and played 16 games only once in 2017 when he had career highs with 56 receptions 962 yards receiving.

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles selected Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the NFL draft and hybrid safety-linebacker Davion Taylor from Colorado in the third round. After taking TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick in the first round, the Eagles made a stunning move to get Hurts at No. 53. Carson Wentz, who signed a $137 million contract extension last season, is Philadelphia’s starter and there’s no quarterback controversy. Hurts transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma and became a Heisman Trophy finalist last year when he threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have given quarterback Ben Roethlisberger another big target, selecting Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool in the second round of the NFL draft. The 6-foot-4 Claypool caught 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns last year. Pittsburgh also added depth at outside linebacker in the third round, taking Alex Highsmith out of Charlotte. Highsmith joins a group that includes Pro Bowler T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree, who signed a one-year franchise tender on the eve of the draft.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings made the defensive line their first priority on the final day of the draft. They took South Carolina defensive end D.J. Wonnum and Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch with their first two selections in the fourth round. The Vikings wrapped up the draft with 15 picks, the most by any NFL team since the event was trimmed to seven rounds in 1994. Wonnum was targeted by the Vikings for his potential, similar to what they saw in Danielle Hunter in 2015. Hunter last year became the youngest player in league history to reach 50 career sacks.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Eric DeCosta wanted to make Baltimore’s impressive offense even better. Over the course of three days, DeCosta added several key pieces to a unit that led the league in scoring and rushing yardage last season. Baltimore snagged Ohio State star running back J.K. Dobbins, wide receivers Devin Duvernay of Texas and James Proche of SMU and a pair of offensive linemen who hope to ease the sting of eight-time Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda’s retirement in March. DeCosta didn’t ignore the defense. He secured LSU linebacker Patrick Queen in the first round.

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs return 20 of 22 starters who helped them win the Super Bowl last season, so they spent their six picks in the NFL draft on guys who could help them not only defend the title but also plan for the future. They took LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round, Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. in the second and TCU offensive tackle Lucas Niang in the third. They wrapped up the draft Saturday by selecting Louisiana Tech defensive back L’Jarius Sneed, Michigan defensive end Mike Danna and Tulane cornerback Thakarius Keyes.

BOSTON (AP) — The Patriots didn’t find a replacement for Tom Brady in the draft, if that was even possible. But they did try to address almost every other one of their needs. New England drafted 10 players over three days. Four of the picks were on defense, which was hit hard in free agency. Five were used on offense, including a pair of tight ends. That position was unproductive for New England last year after the retirement of Rob Gronkowski, who’s now making a comeback to join Brady in Tampa. New England also drafted a kicker to replace Stephen Gostkowksi.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The two-win Bengals took full advantage of their favorable draft position and made themselves interesting again. How it translates into on-field success is still a question. Taking quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Tee Higgins with their first two picks set them on a very different course on offense. The defense also will look much different in coach Zac Taylor’s second season with an influx from both free agency and the draft.

