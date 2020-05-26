Dr. Levine: 17 MIS-C cases in PA

HARRISBURG – A complication of COVID-19 affecting children in Pennsylvania is starting to appear more frequently.

During Tuesday’s daily update, Penna. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says there are 17 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, actively investigated in PA, “Nine of those are now confirmed. Two have been determined actually not to be a case, and the remaining six are under investigation.”

Dr. Levine says there is limited information, “We do not know if it’s specific to children, or if it can also occur in adults. We also do not know the specific risk factors, or how it is transmitted.”

Dr. Levine says the health department is working with state children’s hospitals and pediatric centers to gather case information using a CDC form. But for now, parents should be vigilant of MIS-C symptoms, “Symptoms of MIS-C include persistent fever, often a high fever, a rash or change in skin color, swollen lymph nodes, red eyes or conjunctivitis, and abdominal pain.”

Dr. Levine says there are treatment protocols being developed. Listen to today’s full update here.