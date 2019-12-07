Dr. John Pagana discusses UPMC closure

NORTHUMBERLAND – Dr. John Pagana, semi-retired community physician, joined On The Mark on WKOK to discuss his thoughts on the closing of UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury hospital and the changing landscape of healthcare:

“It really has changed drastically, these small community hospitals are hard to keep open. They are falling away more frequently. I think it’s bad management and things like that have gone on. I know they were ready to close when I was on the staff. They were always a couple of days or weeks away from closing.”

