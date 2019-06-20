Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay chosen as Democratic candidate in 85th district

SELINSGROVE — Less than six months after a campaign for state house last fall, Selinsgrove’s Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay is again a candidate in the 85th district. Democrat conferees from Snyder and Union counties met Thursday evening and chose Dr. Rager-Kay as their representative in the special election set for August 20.

The seat is open after Fred Keller of Kreamer won the US Congressional seat in the 12th District. He vacated his state house seat, establishing the seat as open. That led to Governor Tom Wolf calling a special election. Last week the two county’s GOP selected businessman and East Buffalo Township Supervisor David Rowe as their candidate.

We’ll interview Dr. Rager-Kay on WKOK’s On The Mark program at the soonest opportunity.