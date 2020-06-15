Dr. G. Terry Madonna talks the latest polls on On the Mark

SUNBURY – It’s the economy…so said Dr. G. Terry Madonna, noted pollster from Franklin and Marshall College who was on On the Mark Monday. He says the recovering US economy will be key to the President’s re-election.

“If the economy rebounds, and there’s no other activities going on that could affect the campaign in a big way, I think that’s probably is his best shot to get re-elected.”

He says that right now, Vice President Biden has an 8 point lead over the President in the national polls, however, he reminds us that the president is not elected nationally, they are elected by the Electoral College, and the election is months away.

As for other issues in the election, he says, “Right now, we have COVID-19, we have the reaction, in many respects, as long as it’s peaceful, proper reaction to the death of George Floyd, and we have the economy. Right now, they’re the three big issues that dominate. But we’ve got almost five months to go. And who knows if something comes out of the blue, so to speak? Who knows what could happen that would possibly change things?”

Dr. Madonna said he’ll continue to monitor polling as the presidential election nears, and when it comes to election day, the polls often don’t accurately reflect how the electorate actually votes. He also discussed media bias. You can hear all of his remarks on the WKOK podcast page.