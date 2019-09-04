Dr. Cohrs: Selinsgrove Elem. air quality in good shape

SELINSGROVE – The air quality at Selinsgrove Elementary School has been ruled safe. Superintendent Dr. Chad Cohrs tells WKOK an inspection of the duct work at the school is clean and free of potential hazards.

Cohrs says the inspection took place August 28, seven days after the new school year began. He says the company which inspected the building found ‘a little dust,’ but nothing else, and the company did not think any cleaning was necessary.

We told you earlier, former Selinsgrove teacher Lisa Neff told the school board that poor air circulation in the school contributed to her severe respiratory illnesses. Cohrs tells us Neff was placed on leave all of last year, then retired.

Cohrs also tells us a physician didn’t identify any particular substance in the air that contributed to her illnesses, which made it hard for the district to narrow down as well. Cohrs reiterated that any district employee or student should report any concerns right away. He says air quality tests are occasionally conducted in district buildings.

Last year, mold issues were reported in some district buildings, which required mitigation work. Since then, Cohrs says there have been no reoccurrences.