Dr. Cohrs begins retirement, new superintendent in place in Selinsgrove

(L-R: Dr. Cohrs pictured will SAHS Alumni Association members Charlie Benner, Kim Soper, Dr. Cohrs, Eric Rowe, and Terry Heintzelman )

SELINSGROVE – Friday was the last day as superintendent for Dr. Chad Cohrs, as he begins his retirement from the Selinsgrove Area School District. The Selinsgrove Area Alumni Association recently recognized Dr. Cohrs as an “Honorary Seal for 2020.”

Dr. Cohrs was presented a plaque for his individual work, as well as providing district support to the Alumni Association. The Alumni Association says acknowledging Dr. Cohrs as an “Honorary Seal” is their way of saying thanks for assisting the organization and the entire body of Selinsgrove School District Alumni in maintaining pride in both the school and the community.

Dr. Frank Jankowski is now the superintendent. He had been with the district as the assistant superintendent for the past two years.