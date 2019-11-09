Dozens of fire companies respond to a building fire at Arcos Industries

MOUNT CARMEL – Fire companies from across Northumberland County responded to a building fire at Arcos Industries in Mount Carmel Township just after midnight. There were multiple tanker trucks called to the scene along with crews from neighboring Schuylkill and Columbia Counties.

The fire was reported at 12:15 a.m. at the company on Arcos Drive. Northumberland County 911 tells us the fire was under control at 5 a.m., but crews remained on the scene doing overhaul work. There were no injuries reported and the investigation is underway into what caused that fire in Mount Carmel Township. According to their website, Arcos Industries manufactures a complete line of welding consumables and thermal spray materials.