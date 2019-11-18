Dozen C-Os Suspended on Brigg’s Assault: AP PA Headlines, Scores

AP PA Headlines 11/18/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has suspended 13 employees while authorities investigate an inmate’s death. A Saturday release says 29-year-old Tyrone Briggs died “following an inmate-on-inmate assault” Nov. 11 at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy. The release says department secretary John Wetzel on Friday suspended the employees without pay during the criminal and administrative investigations.

They include medical and security staff, but the department won’t release names. The release quotes Wetzel as saying “this incident should not serve to tarnish the reputation” of the department and its employees. An earlier release says Briggs became unresponsive while waiting to be processed into the restrictive housing unit after the altercation. He had been at the prison since 2011 and was serving a 15-to-30-year sentence for child rape out of Philadelphia County.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Teachers and coaches in Pennsylvania’s state-owned university system are giving their approval to a new four-year union contract. Faculty at the State System of Higher Education voted overwhelmingly this week to ratify the contract. Details haven’t been made public but will be posted online once ratification is complete.

The tally from the balloting now goes to the State System of Higher Education's Board of Governors for its approval. The Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties union represents about 5,500 faculty and coaches at the 14 state system universities.

DENVER (AP) — A Denver radio host says he was fired from a conservative station after criticizing President Donald Trump. The Denver Post reported that Craig Silverman says he was fired in the middle of his show on news and talk radio station 710 KNUS Saturday. Silverman says he was interrupted during a segment about former Trump personal attorney Roy Cohn that included critical remarks about the president.

He says the broadcast was interrupted by a network news report before the station’s program director entered the studio and said, “You’re done.” The former Denver chief deputy district attorney hosted “The Craig Silverman Show” for more than five years. The web page for Silverman’s show has been removed from the station’s website. KNUS representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Museum of Art will add only artwork created by women to its permanent collection in 2020. Museum director Christopher Bedford announced the policy Thursday, saying something radical must be done to rectify centuries of imbalance. The Maryland museum acquired its first work by a female artist in 1916, two years after it was founded and three years before women gained the right to vote in the U.S.

Today, only 4% of the 95,000 pieces in its permanent collection were created by women. News outlets report each of the museum’s exhibits will be strongly tied to women. Nineteen will showcase art solely by women, including at least one transgender artist. Bedford says the museum is working to “correct our own canon” and address historical blind spots.

LONDON (AP) — British media on Sunday slammed Prince Andrew’s effort to rebut claims that he had sex with a teenager who says she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, branding his televised interview a complete public relations disaster. In a rare interview with BBC Newsnight that was broadcast late Saturday, Andrew categorically denied having sex with the woman, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. But Britain’s newspapers and social media commentators criticized him for defending his friendship with Epstein and for failing to show empathy for the convicted sex-offender’s victims.

“I expected a train wreck,’’ said Charlie Proctor, editor of the Royal Central website, which covers the British monarchy. “That was a plane crashing into an oil tanker, causing a tsunami, triggering a nuclear explosion-level bad.” Giuffre has said Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew in 2001, when she was 17. She says Epstein flew her around the world on private planes to have sex with powerful men, and that she had sexual encounters with Andrew in London, New York and in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (AP) — Two Arkansas college chemistry professors have been arrested on charges of making meth, in an apparent case of life imitating art. The Clark County sheriff’s office says Henderson State University professors Terry David Bateman and Bradley Allen Rowland were arrested Friday on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia. It wasn’t clear if they remained in jail Sunday, and a jail official said he couldn’t give out that information.

Tina Hall, a spokeswoman for the Arkadelphia-based school, says Bateman and Rowland have been on administrative leave since Oct. 11. She says three days earlier, police investigated a report of a chemical odor in the campus science center. She says the building reopened Oct. 29 after a company filtered the air. The arrests drew comparisons to the central character in the hit TV series “Breaking Bad,” in which a high school chemistry teacher began making methamphetamine.

Alaskan city sees heat and snowfall records in single day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaskans have experienced both a record high temperature and a record amount of snowfall in the same day. The Anchorage Daily News reports the Municipality of Anchorage saw snowfall of more than a foot Saturday after tying a temperature record set in 1967. The National Weather Service says the city tied the high-temperature record by reaching 45 degrees Fahrenheit around 3 a.m.

The weather service says southeast winds blew warm air into the city before the winds subsided, temperatures dropped and snow fell. Snow levels at the weather service’s office broke the 1958 record of 8.3 inches by 1/10th of an inch. Officials say the snow varied from 5 inches (13 centimeters) in the city to more than 12 inches in nearby Eagle River.

NEW YORK (AP) — “Ford v Ferrari” put its competition in the rearview, racing to a $31 million debut at the box office in a No. 1 finish that counted as a win for big-budget originality. James Mangold’s racing drama rode into the weekend with strong reviews and Oscar buzz for it’s for leads, Christian Bale and Matt Damon. And audiences enthusiastically greeted it, giving the $98 million movie an A-plus CinemaScore.

“Ford v Ferrari,” which dramatizes the Ford Motor Co.’s push to unseat the perennial power Ferrari at France’s 24-hour Les Mans race in 1966, has been considered a kind of throwback film, built largely on story, practical effects and star power. Elizabeth Banks’ “Charlie’s Angels” reboot couldn’t keep up. The Kristen Stewart-led film opened below expectations with $8.6 million.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Some Kansas college students are turning to workshops offered by their schools to learn basic living skills like how to change a tire or balance a checkbook. Older generations might scoff at young people for not knowing how to complete such simple tasks. But educators say today’s college students grew up under intense pressure to pass college entrance exams and achieve high grade point averages — giving them little time to learn what some call “Adulting 101.”

Kansas News Service reports hovering parents and a decline in the traditional home economics classes in high school contributed to the need for life skills workshops. Kansas State University offers a series of workshops that focus on car maintenance, food safety and conflict resolution. Wichita State offered a workshop on budgeting.

Monday

NFL Football: Kansas City at LA Chargers in Mexico City 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

Tuesday

Penn State Basketball: Bucknell at PSU 6pm on WKOK, WKOK.com, Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Julian Edelman threw a go-ahead 15-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett and the New England Patriots rallied for a 17-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Tom Brady threw for 216 yards, leading New England back from a 10-0 deficit. The Patriots defense sacked Carson Wentz five times and forced one turnover. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-95. Cleveland nearly pulled off the upset in Philadelphia on Tuesday before falling 98-97, but the 76ers ended quickly ended any hope of a repeat.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Philadelphia 114 Cleveland 95

Final Sacramento 100 Boston 99

Final Denver 131 Memphis 114

Final Orlando 125 Washington 121

Final New Orleans 108 Golden State 100

Final L.A. Lakers 122 Atlanta 101

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Chicago 4 Buffalo 1

Final Vegas 6 Calgary 0

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Dallas 35 Detroit 27

Final Indianapolis 33 Jacksonville 13

Final Minnesota 27 Denver 23

Final Baltimore 41 Houston 7

Final N-Y Jets 34 Washington 17

Final Atlanta 29 Carolina 3

Final Buffalo 37 Miami 20

Final New Orleans 34 Tampa Bay 17

Final San Francisco 36 Arizona 26

Final New England 17 Philadelphia 10

Final Oakland 17 Cincinnati 10

Final L.A. Rams 17 Chicago 7

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (19)Arizona 83 New Mexico St. 53

Final UConn 62 (15)Florida 59

Final (12)Seton Hall 83 Saint Louis 66

Final (4)Louisville 87 NC Central 58

Final (14)Oregon 67 Texas-Arlington 47

Final (18)Saint Mary’s (Cal) 79 Cal Poly 48

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Cleveland at New York 7 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Anaheim at Washington 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona 9 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers 8:15 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Charleston Southern at (3)Michigan St. 6:30 p.m.

Utah Valley at (1)Kentucky 7 p.m.

Colgate at (22)Auburn 8 p.m.

Stetson at (16)Ohio St. 8:30 p.m.

UC Irvine at (25)Colorado 9 p.m.

UTSA at (17)Utah St. 9 p.m.

