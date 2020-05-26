Doubts about Wood-Mode paying $13million to former workers

WILLAMSPORT – In order to settle a federal lawsuit, the former company called Wood-Mode, that shutdown abruptly a year ago leaving over 900 people without work, has agreed to pay $13 million to former workers and attorneys. Whether workers will see any of that money is in question.

Pennlive reported this weekend, the company that was in business 77 years, was accused of closing in violation of the federal WARN Act. That means they owe former workers $10 million in wages that they would have earned if the company had stayed open during the 60-days. Attorneys are owed $3.4 million.

Pennlive reports the agreement awaits the signature of U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann. The agreement is strictly with the old corporation that is now defunct. Former owners of the company, Robert and Brooks Gronlund, although defendants in the class-action suit, are not mentioned in the settlement agreement.

Pennlive quotes several people questioning if any of the money would ever be paid because the old Wood-Mode is now defunct.

The old Wood-Mode is not to be confused with the new company, which is operating with hundreds of workers in Snyder County, and despite a pause during the height of the pandemic shutdowns, is still growing, according to owner Bill French.