State Police: Double homicide reported in Millville, arrest made

MILLVILLE – State police at Bloomsburg are investigating an apparent double homicide near Millville, Columbia County, and they have a suspect in custody. Troopers were called to a home at 273 Hartman Hollow Road in Orange Township around 10:03pm Thursday when two people were found dead inside.

The two victims, 51-year-old Flint Kressler, , and 60-year-old Sharon Kressler, died from apparent gunshot wounds.Police said that 18-year-old Carl Ray Kressler, of Millville was taken into custody and charged with homicide and related charges. He was arraigned and locked up in Columbia County Prison, after being denied bail. (Deanna Force)