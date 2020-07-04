Home destroyed by fire in Shamokin, two volunteers hurt

SHAMOKIN – Firefighters were called to a house fire around 12:15 Friday afternoon in Shamokin, and arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames. A neighbor called 911 after seeing flames inside the half-double home at 914 N. Shamokin Street.

Danville Fire Department brought their rehab unit to help volunteers deal with the high heat.

Firefighters from Shamokin, Coal Township, Mount Carmel, Kulpmont and other surrounding communities battled the fire in 90 degree temperatures. Four people escaped the home safely. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Both sides of the home, including 912 and 914, were completely destroyed. The cause of the fire is not yet known.