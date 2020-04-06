Donations appreciated, but have to be scheduled at Geisinger

DANVILLE – Lots of folks want to help our local hospitals and Geisinger says they appreciate that and would donors to follow some guidelines.

Any individuals, groups or organizations that would like to make charitable donations in this time can go to the website; Geisinger.org/fightcovid, or by calling 800-739-6882. Geisinger is asking for donations to not be directly dropped off at the hospital.

Geisinger is saying they can no longer accept food donations at this time due to new infection control protocols. They can only accept individual, prepackaged meals/food that is prepared in a commercial kitchen, such as a restaurant, with a current food license. Geisinger can also accept food in original unopened packaging like chips or pretzels.

People are encouraged to make monetary donations as well to ensure that their goodwill will make an impact.