Domestic incident turns violent

LEWISBURG – A Milton man is in custody after a dispute that turned violent. State police say incident took place in the evening of March 14, and it started as an argument between 60-year old James Toot and a woman. The argument ended in Toot putting the victim in a headlock and restricting her breathing.

State Police in Milton responded to the call and arrested Toot at the scene. Toot is charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. Toot is being held at Union County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail.