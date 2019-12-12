Home
PSP: Domestic incident involving teen and woman, no names out

WKOK Staff | December 12, 2019 |

BEAVER SPRINGS – An assault in the Beaver Springs area kept state police busy one day last month.   Trooper say a 17-year-old male and a 32-year-old woman were both arrested after a incident in the Beaver Springs area late last month. Troopers are not disclosing the names of the people involved.

 

Selinsgrove state police say the incident occurred November 29 at a home on Snyder Avenue in Spring Township, Snyder County.  Selinsgrove troopers say the woman intentionally drove her vehicle in the direction of the teen male. The investigation is ongoing.

