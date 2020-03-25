DOH Update: 276 New Positive COVID cases, Statewide Total to over 1,100

HARRISBURG- The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 25, that there are 276 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,127 in 44 counties. Montour County now has four cases, Schulykill County now has six, and Lycoming County has its first case reported, along with Juniata County. Columbia County still has one case reported. See the full county map here.

The department also reported four new deaths, bringing the statewide death total to 11. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide at least through April 6.