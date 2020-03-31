PA Health Dept: 4,800 COVID cases, one death in Snyder County

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., , that there are 756 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 4,843 in 60 counties. A death has also been reported in Snyder County.

We last told you Evangelical Community Hospital had reported its first death Monday, its unknown if the Snyder County death is associated with that. Snyder County still has two positive cases.

Elsewhere in the Valley, Montour County now has nine cases, instead of 10 reported Monday. Union County has four cases, and Northumberland has 1.

Surrounding areas include seven in Columbia County, six in Lycoming, 38 in Schulykill, 45 in Dauphin, and three in Juniata.

The department also reported 14 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 63. There are 37,645 patients who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

There are 37,645 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Less than 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 10% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 19% are aged 65 or older.