DOH COVID-19 Update: 693 new positives, over 4,000 statewide 

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of Monday morning, there are 693 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 4,087 in 59 counties.

Positive COVID-19 cases also continue increasing in the Valley and surrounding areas. After having a misidentified case, Union County now has its first positive cases reported at four. Montour County has reached 10 positive cases. Snyder County remains with two reported cases, and Northumberland County with one. Columbia County has six reported cases and Lycoming County now has four cases.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The department also reported 11 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 49. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

There are 33,777 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Less than 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

10% are aged 19-24;

41% are aged 25-49;

28% are aged 50-64; and

19% are aged 65 or older.

