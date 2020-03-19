DOH COVID-19 update: 52 new positive cases, total now 185

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of midnight today, there are 52 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 185. The state also reported one death, an adult from Northampton County. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here . All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. There are still no confirmed cases reported in any Valley counties, despite a three positive cases reported within the Geisinger health system.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days and our first death in Pennsylvania indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”