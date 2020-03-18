DOH COVID-19 update: 37 new positives, statewide total now 133, none confirmed in Valley

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 AM, March 18, that there are 37 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 133….but none are confirmed in the Valley after Geisinger reported its first three presumed positive cases. A Geisinger spokesperson says those cases were across the health system, and its unknown what campuses have the positive cases.

“Our reporting has shifted to a daily update at noon based on results reported to the department by 12:00 AM, as the volume of test results continue to increase,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm; stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is stay home.”

Statewide, there are 133 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 1,187 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.