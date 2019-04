SHAMOKIN – A dog was shot by police after attacking a female in Shamokin Monday afternoon. Northumberland County Communications says the incident was first reported just before 1 p.m. along West Sunbury Street, which is Route 61. County communications says the dog badly injured the woman before being shot by police.

County communications says Sunbury Street was closed for about an hour in the area of Dunkin Donuts. We’re working to gather more details.