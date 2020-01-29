Doctor, business leader give generous contribution to Evan’s PRIME project

LEWISBURG – A Lewisburg physician and orthopedic surgeon, and his wife, a local business leader, are giving a ‘generous’ contribution to the ongoing PRIME project at Evangelical Community Hospital. As a result, they will have a new orthopedic unit named after them.

Wednesday, Evangelical announced Dr. John Furia and Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Long Furia, are giving an undisclosed contribution to the project. In recognition of their contribution, the hospital is naming a future orthopedic unit after the couple, calling it ‘The John P. Furia and Elizabeth Long Furia Orthopedic Unit.’

According to Evan, the specialized unit will be located on the fourth floor of the PRIME expansion and provide 24 private rooms, each with their own bathroom. Each patient room will be spacious, approximately 250 square feet, telemetry capable, and offer a sofa/sleeper for a family member. The unit also includes a rehabilitation space dedicated to the unique needs of orthopedic patients.

In a statement, Dr. Furia says he and his wife made the contribution because of the hospital’s dedication and commitment to patients. He says the donation will allow Evangelical to remain a ‘top-choice in healthcare for the community we love.’

Evangelical President/CEO Kendra Aucker says the Furia’s gift is ‘leadership by example.’ She says the gift will also allow the hospital to finish its capital campaign. Aucker says the new orthopedic unit will allow patients to get surgery and rehab quickly, allowing them to take their own approach.