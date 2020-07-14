District Attorney Reportedly Not Charging Patron Who Shot Accused Murderer

There will be no charges against Troy Sprenkle, who shot accused double murderer Christopher Fernanders Friday night outside a restaurant in the Monroe Marketplace. Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch announced Tuesday that Sprenkle was legally justified in shooting Fernanders.

Fernanders fatally shot and killed Heather Sue Campbell and Mathew Bowersox before Sprenkle, who is licenced to carry a concealed weapon, shot Fernanders.

A report states that Fernanders will be arraigned Wednesday via a video feed from his hospital room at Geisinger Medical Center for the fatal shooting of his former wife and her friend.