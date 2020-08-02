D.A. expresses concern after another Shamokin Dam drug bust

SHAMOKIN DAM – Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch is expressing concern after another drug bust at the Econo Lodge in Shamokin Dam Saturday. Shamokin Dam Police say the latest incident at the hotel occurred when 51-year-old lesllie Sledge of Selinsgrove was found with over five grams of cocaine. Various other drug paraphernalia was also found.

The DA says he’s concerned about the continued alleged drug activity at the Econo Lodge, and it won’t be a safe haven for drug dealers. He says law enforcement will continue working with hotel management to target and discourage illegal activities there.

Sledge was placed in Snyder County Prison for probation violations and she’ll also face drug charges for this incident.