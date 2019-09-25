Discussing whether free speech is still in place on college campuses

LEWISBURG – On college campuses today—is there free speech? Some students protest if a speaker comes to campus with whom they strongly disagree. During an appearance on WKOK’s On The Mark, Bucknell University professors Dr. Tristen Riley and Chris Ellis said they are helping organize a series of speeches and discussions on free speech. One will take place tonight at 7 p.m. at the Arch’s lounge at the Elaine Langone Center.

Dr. Riley is a Professor of Sociology, “Speakers start with Professor Sam Abrams, who’s got a compelling and powerful story about stuff that happened to him while he was trying to investigate questions of interest, kind of the makeup of universities, and he has this incredible adventure as a result of it which demonstrated that there are some real problems that we need to be concerned about regarding expression.”

Dr. Riley also says some disciplines within college studies are becoming more politicized, “So they started to basically become ecochambers of a certain variety where they produce results at a line with a particular kind of political view and research continues to get skewed.”

Chris Ellis is an Associate Professor of Political Science. He says there’s growing concern that people on college campuses don’t want to hear the other side, “There is sort of a growing minority that I think is encouraged by at least some subset of people who work at colleges to sort of push back against that. They say colleges aren’t really about the search for truth, but they’re really about things like, let’s teach people to be social activists in a particular direction.”

