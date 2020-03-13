Disaster declaration declared in Montour County

DANVILLE – In light of the potential spread of the coronavirus, Montour County Commissioners have issued a disaster declaration.

Commissioner Trevor Finn said in a news release, that by issuing a disaster declaration, the county will have immediate access to any federal funds and resources that may become available should a local outbreak occur.

The county is advising the public to follow common-sense practices, such as washing hands frequently. County operations will continue as normal, but the public is encouraged to conduct as much business as possible via phone, electronically or mail.

Dana Moser, Rabbittransit manager for Montour, Columbia, and Northumberland counties, says for at least the next two weeks, people calling for transport requests will be asked if the trip is absolutely necessary.