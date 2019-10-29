Director named for Miller Center joint venture

LEWISBURG – A director has been selected for the Miller Center joint venture that brings together Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center, the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, and the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA. Ryan McNally will serve as the primary director at the Miller Center.

Evangelical Community Hospital says McNally will be accountable for all aspects of the YMCA at the Miller Center, powered by Evangelical and Geisinger. McNally has been employed at Evangelical Community Hospital since May 2016. He started as a Community Health and Wellness Instructor and Fitness Center Attendant before advancing to the role of Community Health and Wellness Education and Wellness at Work Coordinator. McNally also served as a personal trainer at the Miller Center since July 2017.

William Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Evangelical Community Hospital said, “Ryan brings real enthusiasm for wellness to Evangelical Community Hospital and has been vital in growing programming and opportunities for employees to manage not only their physical health, but their mental and emotional well-being.”

Known as the YMCA at the Miller Center, powered by Evangelical and Geisinger, the joint venture was announced in August 2019. The YMCA is contracted to run the day-to-day operations of the fitness and recreation programming at the Miller Center. There will be expanded parking and two new pools will be added to the existing facility along with an enhanced childcare area.