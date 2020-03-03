Diocese of Harrisburg pushes Mass changes to prevent spread of illness

HARRISBURG – Valley Catholics may have noticed some changes last weekend when attending Mass…the change comes amid growing concerns about coronavirus and the flu.

According to a Harrisburg Diocese spokeswoman, Bishop Ronald Gainer has requested all parishes and institutions temporarily suspend the distribution of wine during communion and handshaking during the exchange of peace.

The Diocese says the decision was made ‘out of upmost caution,’ and these kinds of changes are often taken during a normal flu season. The Diocese says the changes will be lifted once medical professionals indicate the high risk has passed.