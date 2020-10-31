Different techniques for early breast cancer detection

LEWISBURG- Women are encouraged to get yearly mammogram screenings each year after the age of 40. During this month of “Paint the Valley Pink,” we’ve been telling you that early screening is important to detect and survive breast cancer. Dr. Kenneth Jusko from Imaging Services at the Tyra Humphreys Breast Center at Evangelical Community Hospital says mammography is still the gold standard of imaging, but other technology is also used.

“We we use breast ultrasound, we use that a complement to mammography. It’s used more as a problem solving tool to see masses and areas of distortion that were maybe not seen on a mammography due to their breast density,” Jusko said.

He described for us what they look for when they are using imaging to find breast cancer: “It’s like a snowball in a snowstorm and we’re trying to find that tiny snowball and there is heavy snow coming down,” he said.

Jusko says mammograms are safe during the pandemic. “We are doing everything possible that we can to create a safe environment here. To allow a possible breast cancer to go undetected is much more risky,” Jusko said.

He added that the hospital relies on the community to raise runs through donations and events like “Cookin’Men” to help fund screenings and treatments. Jusko was a guest on WKOK Sunrise and you can hear the whole interview on our podcast page at wkok.com