DIAPER DROP OFF LOCATIONS HERE: Local Vision diaper drive underway

Diaper Drive underway
SUNBURY – The Local Vision program, which is part of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, is holding their first ever diaper drive. Organizers tell us the drive is going well so far, but they are looking for more donations. Anyone looking to donate can buy a new pack of diapers and drop them off in a “blue barrel” at various locations.
Those locations are:
- UNB, Mt. Carmel
- Mount Carmel Public Library
- Custom Care Pharmacy, Milton and Sunbury
- YMCA, Milton
- Herr Memorial Library, Mifflinburg
- The Miller Center, Lewisburg
- Middle Creek Area Community Center, Beaver Springs
- Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Sunbury
- Lingle’s, Watsontown
- Union/Snyder Community Action office, Bridge Street, Selinsgrove