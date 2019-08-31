Saturation patrols catch many trucks, long delays continue in Norry

NORTHUMBERLAND – Local police and the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Department were in on traffic law enforcement Friday in Northumberland, trying to make sure the detours are being used properly and long trucks are heeding restrictions. Northumberland Mayor Daniel Berard also participated in stopping trucks that weren’t following traffic signs. A dozen officers and sheriff staff stopped trucks and participated in the saturation patrol.

PennDOT recently revised some of the detours in Northumberland, blocking a section of Front Street at Orange Street, sending motorists two blocks away to continue on Route 147 or Route 11. Many motorists were not following the correct detour route, and as a result, PennDOT closed a section of Sheetz Avenue and changed the signage at Orange and Front. Trucks damaged the pole that held the traffic signal at Orange and Front. There were long delays Friday on Duke and Front Streets.

Police and PennDOT ask drivers to stay on the posted detour route and that trucks heed the new restrictions.