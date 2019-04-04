Details out on Tuesday’s Route 61 crash, victim identified

PAXINOS – More details are out from Stonington state police, including the identity of a man who remains in critical condition, after a crash on Route 61 Tuesday. Stonington troopers say it was 20-year-old Jacob Pontius of Selinsgrove who was injured in the crash.

Troopers say Pontius was traveling north on Route 61 but was driving too fast for conditions at the time. He left the road and struck a utility pole, causing the pole to shatter. Troopers say Pontius then hit another utility pole and a stone wall.

Emergency responders told us it took about 40 minutes to extricate him from his vehicle. Troopers say Pontius was stabilized by EMS on scene before being flown to Geisinger via Life Flight. Route 61 was closed in both directions for about an hour as crews cleared the scene.