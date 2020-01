MILTON – State troopers are out with the information from Saturday’s weather related crash that blocked Interstate 80 in Montour County.

State police tell us a trucker from New Jersey was driving too fast for the snowy conditions, lost control of the rig and it flipped on its side. The driver had minor injuries and I-80 west was blocked for several hours. The driver received a traffic citation for causing the 2:30pm traffic tie-up on Interstate 80 Saturday afternoon.