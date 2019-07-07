Details out on Friday coal truck wreck, driver hurt 

DORNSIFE — State police are out with more information on the coal truck rollover crash Friday on Route 225. State police say the crash happened just after 11 am Friday on Route 225 in Jackson Township, Northumberland County.

The driver of the truck, Anthony Zulkowski of Shamokin, was traveling south on Route 225 when it lost control and overturned in the roadway. The operator was wearing his seatbelt, and received what troopers said was suspected minor injury.

The road was blocked for about 12 hours.