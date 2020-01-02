Details are out on a Route 61 crash Tuesday afternoon near Sunbury

SUNBURY – Details are out on a Sunbury area crash earlier this week. State troopers at Stonington tell us, the car of Carolyn Bolick of Sunbury collided with the truck of Robert Rickert of Shamokin.

The crash happened at the Route 61/890 intersection about 1pm Tuesday. Troopers say Bolick pulled onto 61 in front of the other car, and she may receive a traffic citation. They say Bolick had a suspected minor injury and was taken to Geisinger; she is in fair condition. Rickert was not hurt.

Troopers say both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Volunteer fire and rescue crews from Upper Augusta Township, Sunbury and Northumberland assisted state police at the scene.