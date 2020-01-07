Details are out on a fiery crash on Interstate 80 last Friday morning

DANVILLE – State troopers are out with details on the fiery crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 last week. They say the 3am Friday crash happened when the SUV of 64-year-old Michael Freeman of Bethlehem was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer driven by an Ohio trucker.

Freeman’s vehicle then spun off the road and flipped over. The tractor-trailer then jack-knifed, flipped over, then both vehicles caught fire.

Freeman and his passengers—including a three year old—were taken to Geisinger. No treatment information is available from the hospital. State police say both drivers were cited for not driving at a safe speed.