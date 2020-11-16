Despite uncertain year, local hospital says they are strong

LEWISBURG- Evangelical Hospital is weathering the pandemic storm well, despite extraordinary circumstances. President and C-E-O Kendra Aucker says the hospital finished their fiscal year ending June 30th in a stable position and that has continued into the fall.

“We’ve managed well so we are working to manage well to volumes that have not yet returned to pre-covid levels,” Aucker said.

To help the financial position, Aucker says they had to furlough some of the workforce.

“Labor is our greatest expense so we have to affect people that way but it kept the hospital at least from being in the red,” she said.

The collaboration agreement between Evangelical and Geisinger Medical Center is under review now, due to justice department action, but that hasn’t affected their operations. Aucker says it is going to take awhile before people resume getting healthcare the way they did prior to the pandemic. Some have put off elective procedures because they don’t want to take risks right now.